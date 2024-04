Quinn scored two goals including the game-winner in Friday's 4-2 victory over the Flyers.

It's the first multi-goal performance of the season for Quinn, and it couldn't have come at a better time as the Sabres try to catch the Flyers for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. The 22-year-old forward has had trouble staying healthy in 2023-24, suiting up for only 22 games, but he's been productive when he's been on the ice and has seven goals and 15 points.