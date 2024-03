Quinn (lower body) returned to practice Tuesday and he could be ready to return Wednesday against the Senators, Joe Yerdon of Bleacher Report reports.

Quinn's still on injured reserve, but he skated with Dylan Cozens and John-Jason Peterka on the second line during Tuesday's practice, which suggests Quinn's trending toward returning versus Ottawa. He's been limited to 17 games this season due to injury, but Quinn was productive over that stretch, picking up five goals and 12 points.