Quinn is fully healthy following hernia surgery in April, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

The 2020 eighth overall pick is already preparing for training camp and will try to make the Buffalo roster after totaling a modest two goals and seven assists in 15 games with Rochester of the AHL last season. Given his limited experience, it might be a bit of a stretch envisioning Quinn with a meaningful role come Opening Night, but his odds will certainly increase if the Sabres go full rebuild and deal players like Jack Eichel and Sam Reinhart this offseason.