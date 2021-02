Skinner is still searching for his first goal of the season.

Skinner has been underwhelming this season, posting just one assist through 10 games. Many fantasy managers were hoping to see Skinner bounce back from his 2019-20 campaign of 23 points in 59 games, but so far he's on pace for even fewer points. There's still time for him to turn things around, but best to leave him on the waiver wire for the time being.