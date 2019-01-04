Skinner scored a pair of goals in Thursday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Both of Skinner's goals came on spectacular, highlight-reel plays that saw him claw, scratch, and deke his way through defenders, on his way to solving Panthers goaltender, Roberto Luongo. Over his last 13 games, Skinner has 13 points and is up to 41 on the season (in as many games). Only Alex Ovechkin has found the back of the net more than Skinner to this point in the campaign.