Skinner picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 loss to the Kraken.

The 30-year-old winger remains on pace for a career-best campaign as he thrives alongside the younger stars in Buffalo's top six. Since returning from a three-game suspension in mid-December, Skinner has piled up four goals and nine points in nine contests. He also has five goals and 12 points on the season with the man advantage, exceeding his total from last season in 44 fewer games.