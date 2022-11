Davies was reassigned to AHL Rochester on Wednesday.

Davies' move to the minors will likely just be temporary as it will allow him to suit up for the Amerks on Wednesday before he is likely brought back ahead of the Sabres' clash with Vegas on Thursday. Still, once Henri Jokiharju (face) or Mattias Samuelsson (lower body) is cleared to return, Davies will likely find himself with AHL Rochester on a more permanent basis.