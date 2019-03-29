Sabres' Johan Larsson: Nets assist in loss
Larsson picked up an assist in Thursday's loss to the Red Wings.
Larsson has been playing some of his best hockey lately, posting four points in the past seven contests. He's up to 14 points in 62 games, just three points shy of his 2017-18 total. He has a minus-6 rating on the campaign, but it's a huge improvement over last season's minus-30 rating.
