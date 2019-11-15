Sabres' Rasmus Asplund: Promoted from minors
Asplund was recalled from AHL Rochester on Friday.
Asplund has earned his promotion by racking up eight goals in 13 games for the Americans this season. The Sabres' are heading into a back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday versus the Senators and Blackhawks, respectively, so his call-up could be as simple as adding some additional forward depth. If Asplund does suit up during his stint in the NHL, it would likely come at the expense of Curtis Lazar.
