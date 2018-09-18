Sabres' Sean Malone: Injured in Monday's preseason game
Malone left Monday's preseason game against the Blue Jackets in the second period with what appeared to be a left knee injury and did not return, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Malone is a long shot to make the Opening Night roster, and anything more than a minor injury will certainly put that dream to rest for the Harvard product, at least to start the season.
