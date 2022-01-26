Gaudette totaled two assists in Tuesday's 5-0 win over Buffalo.
Gaudette assisted on each of Tyler Ennis' first two goals of the game, but Ennis didn't need Gaudette's help to finish off the hat trick in the final minute. While he's been a healthy scratch on occasion, Gaudette has been reasonably productive when inserted into the lineup, with three goals and five assists in 16 games.
