Formenton scored two goals on seven shots and added three hits in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Canucks.

Formenton hadn't gotten on the scoresheet since his goal March 26 versus the Panthers, so this was an unexpected burst of offense. The 22-year-old has showed promise in spurts this season with 17 tallies, 13 helpers, 152 shots on net, 98 hits and a minus-12 rating through 74 outings. He'll continues to see a middle-six role, but his lack of consistency makes him a risky option in most fantasy formats.