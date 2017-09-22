Sexton was waived by Ottawa on Friday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sunreports.

Sexton -- a four-year collegiate athlete with Clarkson University -- is still looking to break into the NHL. The center spent the 2016-17 campaign with AHL Albany as part of the Devils' organization and set career highs in goals (19) and assists (12). If he goes unclaimed, the 26-year-old will join AHL Belleville for 2017-18.