Sexton was recalled from AHL Belleville on Sunday.

Sexton has 10 goals and 21 points in 28 games with the AHL's Senators this season, which is pretty good. However, his upside is limited. The 26-year-old has yet to play in an NHL game, and one assumes that if he was ever going to make an impact in the big leagues that would have happened already.

