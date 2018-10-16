Senators' Craig Anderson: Dominant yet again
Anderson allowed just one goal on 38 shots in Monday's 4-1 win over Dallas.
After the Flyers drilled him for six goals on Oct. 10, Anderson has won back-to-back starts, allowing just two goals on 75 shots against the Kings and Stars. He turned aside all 31 shots he faced at even strength Monday, with the lone goal allowed coming on a Dallas power play. Ottawa doesn't play again until Saturday against Montreal, where the 37-year-old should draw the start.
