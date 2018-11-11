Senators' Craig Anderson: Earns win despite four goals

Anderson stopped 24 of 28 shots Saturday, but did enough to help his team take a 6-4 win over Tampa Bay.

This was the light workload Anderson was waiting for, and it ended up with the Lightning scoring four on him, which would have been a loss if his teammates hadn't bailed him out. Anderson's numbers just aren't there in most leagues, and he's now given up at least three goals in his past five games. Go with another option if possible.