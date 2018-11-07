Senators' Craig Anderson: Exits with injury

Anderson was forced out of Tuesday's victory over New Jersey due to an undisclosed injury, Callum Fraser of NHL.com reports.

Anderson was taken out of the game with a little over five minutes remaining after making 30 of a possible 33 saves. The netminder was replaced in the nets by Mike McKenna -- who will likely get the start Thursday against the Golden Knights if Anderson is unable to give it a go.

