Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Canadiens Saturday

Anderson will man the crease at home against Montreal on Saturday.

Anderson is currently stuck in a brutal four-game skid in which he's registered a 4.88 GAA and .851 save percentage with a 0-3-1 record. He also has just two wins since the start of December. Anderson certainly isn't a safe option right now.

