Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 33 saves in loss

Anderson stopped 33 of 34 shots in Monday's 2-0 loss to the Wild.

The 38-year-old Anderson turned in his best start of the young season, yielding only a Victor Rask goal midway through the third period (Zach Parise added an empty-netter). Anderson had allowed nine goals in his first two starts of the year, so today was an encouraging performance. Still, support at either end of the rink will be tough to come by on most nights with the 1-4-0 Senators.