Senators' Craig Anderson: Sitting for precautionary reasons

Anderson will not be available for Wednesday's game against the Bruins as a precautionary measure, TSN 1200TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The aging Anderson is likely just getting a maintenance night off after Monday's start in Columbus, allowing Anders Nilsson to handle the starting duties. Marcus Hogberg was recalled from AHL Belleville on Wednesday to serve as the backup.

