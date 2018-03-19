Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Panthers
Anderson will be in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Florida.
Anderson hasn't lost in regulation in his last five outings, as he is 4-0-1 with a .912 save percentage. Heading into the final stretch of the season, coach Guy Boucher will likely continue to split starts between the Illinois native and backup Mike Condon. For his part, Anderson has already reached the 20-win threshold for the third consecutive year, despite logging a disappointing 3.21 GAA (third worst of his career).
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 23 in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In crease Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 35 saves in Monday's win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will patrol blue paint Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Drops shootout to Sabres•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Guarding goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...