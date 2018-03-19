Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Panthers

Anderson will be in goal for Tuesday's matchup with Florida.

Anderson hasn't lost in regulation in his last five outings, as he is 4-0-1 with a .912 save percentage. Heading into the final stretch of the season, coach Guy Boucher will likely continue to split starts between the Illinois native and backup Mike Condon. For his part, Anderson has already reached the 20-win threshold for the third consecutive year, despite logging a disappointing 3.21 GAA (third worst of his career).