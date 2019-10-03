Senators' Craig Anderson: Tagged with loss in opener
Anderson stopped 37 of 42 Toronto shots in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs in Wednesday's season opener.
The 38-year-old Anderson turned in a scoreless first period but the Leafs broke the game open with four goals in the middle frame. Anderson logged a 3.51 GAA and .903 save percentage for a poor Senators squad in 2018-19 and things might not get much better for the veteran in 2019-20.
