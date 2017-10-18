Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes first regulation defeat Tuesday

Anderson surrendered three goals on 24 shots in Tuesday's 3-0 loss to the Canucks.

Anderson saw eight fewer shots than Vancouver counterpart Anders Nilsson, but was beaten once in each period while Nilsson stopped every shot he faced. This was Anderson's first regulation loss in five starts, and he has a stellar 1.91 GAA and .926 save percentage, so keep trotting the veteran netminder out there with confidence.