Senators' Max McCormick: Brought back to NHL
McCormick was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.
McCormick is more physical than Colin White, whom he's trading places with on the organizational depth chart. Still, he's been limited to 33 games at the NHL level, and the lack of experience keeps him from being owned in virtually any fantasy setting for the time being.
More News
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Returns to AHL•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Headed back to Ottawa•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Recalled for injury relief•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Travel issues prevent call-up•
-
Senators' Max McCormick: Promoted from minors•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...