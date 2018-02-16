McCormick was recalled from AHL Belleville on Friday, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

McCormick is more physical than Colin White, whom he's trading places with on the organizational depth chart. Still, he's been limited to 33 games at the NHL level, and the lack of experience keeps him from being owned in virtually any fantasy setting for the time being.

