Senators' Nate Thompson: Won't return due to lower-body injury
Thompson suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's game against the Sharks and will not return.
Thompson logged just 1:09 of ice time before exiting the contest, failing to make an impact in the box score before his departure. The Senators will play the rest of the night a man down up front and could be forced to reach into the AHL ranks if he's unable to make the quick turnaround for Saturday's game against the Lightning.
