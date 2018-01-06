Thompson suffered a lower-body injury during Friday's game against the Sharks and will not return.

Thompson logged just 1:09 of ice time before exiting the contest, failing to make an impact in the box score before his departure. The Senators will play the rest of the night a man down up front and could be forced to reach into the AHL ranks if he's unable to make the quick turnaround for Saturday's game against the Lightning.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories