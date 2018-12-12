Senators' Paul Carey: Returned to AHL affiliate
The Senators reassigned Carey to AHL Belleville on Wednesday.
Carey served as a healthy scratch during his one-game stay with the big club, so this move isn't surprising. The veteran forward will return to a prominent role with Belleville, where he's racked up four goals and 19 points in 20 appearances this season.
