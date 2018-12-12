Smith scored 26 seconds into Tuesday's game, recording his side's only goal in a 3-1 loss to Nashville.

Smith hadn't scored a goal since Nov. 23 before lighting the lamp Tuesday, and he hasn't scored in an Eastern Conference arena since Nov. 19. He doesn't get enough assists to make up for his lack of goals, and he continues to be a much better player for the Senators than he is for fantasy owners. Grit doesn't get you points in most leagues, which means there are better options out there.