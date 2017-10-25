Senators' Zack Smith: Optimistic for Friday return
Smith (upper body) is hopeful that he can return to Friday's lineup versus the Devils, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This effectively rules out Smith for Thursday's home clash against the Flyers, but he does appear to be on the verge of returning to game action after missing the last two against the Maple Leafs and Kings, respectively. Smith is an integral part of the offense, having collected five assists through seven games to date.
