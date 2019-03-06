Senators' Zack Smith: Skates in 600th NHL game
Smith reached the milestone in the same arena where his NHL career began and scored a goal in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Islanders.
Smith has been a mainstay in Ottawa for a decade as a steady, unspectacular forward more known for his grit and leadership than his offensive numbers. This has been a more assist-heavy, but mostly typical, season by his standards, as he's likely to finish with around 30 points. With those numbers, there isn't a spot for the grizzled veteran in all but the deepest of leagues.
