Senators' Zack Smith: Suffers facial fracture
Smith (face) suffered a facial fracture in Friday's game against Colorado, Dean Brown of the Senators Radio Network reports.
After the game, the team announced that Smith will return to Ottawa for treatment. The injury is likely to keep the veteran forward out of the lineup for an extended period, but we should expect to see a more concrete timeline for his return established in the coming days.
