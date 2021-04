Melnichuk was assigned to AHL San Jose on Tuesday, per CapFriendly.

The Sharks continue to rotate their netminders from the AHL to the taxi squad. With Devan Dubnyk in Colorado now, Martin Jones is expected to take on a workhorse role for the big club down the stretch. Melnichuk has recorded an .882 save percentage and a 3.08 GAA over nine AHL contests this year.