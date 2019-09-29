Sharks' Antti Suomela: Among final cuts
Suomela was sent down to the AHL by the Sharks on Saturday.
Suomela and defenseman Jacob Middleton appear to be the team's final cuts in trimming down the Opening Night roster. The Finnish forward will be on the team's short list as far as call-ups should the injury bug strike.
