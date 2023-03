MacDonald (upper body) joined the Sharks at the end of Monday's practice but it's believed his timeline remains week-to-week, Curtis Pashelka of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

MacDonald had been off the ice since suffering an upper-body injury in a game against Winnipeg on Mar. 6. He probably won't be ready to play Tuesday against Columbus. MacDonald has supplied five points, 54 shots on goal, 37 blocks and 52 hits in 48 games this season.