Peterson scored a power-play goal on three shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Avalanche.

Peterson scored to bring the Sharks within a goal in the third period. He's picked up all five of his points this season over the last six games, fitting in wonderfully in a top-six role for the Sharks. The 23-year-old's presence on the power play should make him an intriguing depth add for fantasy managers who need more offense during championship matchups.