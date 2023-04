Peterson provided an assist, two hits and a minus-3 rating in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Peterson has two goals and three assists during his five-game point streak. The 23-year-old led all Sharks forwards with 19:15 of time in the loss. The Swede has six points, 13 shots on net, eight hits and a minus-5 rating over eight contests between the Sharks and Stars this season.