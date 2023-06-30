Peterson signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Sharks on Friday.
Peterson played in 12 NHL games this season, scoring twice and chipping in with six assists. He was dealt from Dallas to San Jose at the trade deadline and had all eight of his points in 11 games with the Sharks. The 23-year-old is expected to crack the Sharks lineup this season.
