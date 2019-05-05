Donskoi (undisclosed) posted an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.

Donskoi missed five contests with the injury, and has only played in four postseason games, including Saturday's game. The assist in Game 5 was Donskoi's first playoff point this year. He was listed on the second line but only skated 11:15 in the game, and he's not likely to make much impact on the scoresheet.