Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Returns with assist
Donskoi (undisclosed) posted an assist in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Avalanche in Game 5.
Donskoi missed five contests with the injury, and has only played in four postseason games, including Saturday's game. The assist in Game 5 was Donskoi's first playoff point this year. He was listed on the second line but only skated 11:15 in the game, and he's not likely to make much impact on the scoresheet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...