Sharks' Joonas Donskoi: Tallies pair of goals
Donskoi scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.
In about the same amount of average ice time as 2016-17, Donskoi already has 10 goals in 35 games this season. That puts him a goal away from tying his career high from two seasons ago. If only he could get a few more helpers like Saturday, then he would definitely be in line for a career best in points too. But be wary of his 15.2 shooting percentage. That's more than five percent better than his career average, indicting he could be in line for a lull in the scoring department.
