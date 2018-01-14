Donskoi scored two goals and added an assist in a 6-5 overtime victory over the Coyotes on Saturday.

In about the same amount of average ice time as 2016-17, Donskoi already has 10 goals in 35 games this season. That puts him a goal away from tying his career high from two seasons ago. If only he could get a few more helpers like Saturday, then he would definitely be in line for a career best in points too. But be wary of his 15.2 shooting percentage. That's more than five percent better than his career average, indicting he could be in line for a lull in the scoring department.