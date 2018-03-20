Donskoi (upper body) has been ruled out for Tuesday's home game against the Devils, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic Bay Area reports.

This marks the third straight absence for the Finnish winger, who has crafted 13 goals, 17 assists, and a plus-6 rating through 62 games this season. Fortunately for Team Teal, Melker Karlsson (lower body) is back in tow to at least partially offset Donskoi's omission from the lineup.