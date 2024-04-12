Kunin scored a goal on two shots, logged three hits, blocked four shots, added two PIM and went plus-2 in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Kraken.

Kunin filled the box score in this contest. The center has earned three points over his last four contests while adding 10 hits and a plus-3 rating in that span. He's been solid in a middle-six role this season, racking up 18 points, 96 shots on net, 162 hits, 58 blocked shots, 81 PIM and a minus-26 rating through 74 outings. Kunin's offense is too low to help in most fantasy formats, but he offers upside with physicality.