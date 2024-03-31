Kunin scored a goal on two shots, added three hits and went plus-2 in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blues.

The Missouri native scored in his home state, stretching the Sharks' lead to 3-0 late in the second period. Kunin entered Saturday on an eight-game point drought, and he hadn't scored since a two-goal game versus the Flames on Feb. 15. The 26-year-old center is up to nine goals, 15 points, 91 shots on net, 144 hits, 49 blocked shots, 67 PIM and a minus-27 rating through 68 appearances in a middle-six role.