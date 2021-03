Simek scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Monday's 4-3 shootout win over the Wild.

Simek got the Sharks on the board at 16:04 of the first period. The 28-year-old blueliner isn't usually a scoring threat, as he's picked up only five points through 28 appearances this year. He's added 21 shots on net, 55 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-2 rating from a third-pairing role that doesn't lend him much fantasy value.