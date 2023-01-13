Harrington (upper body) isn't expected to play Friday versus Edmonton, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now.
Harrington sustained the injury during Wednesday's contest against Los Angeles. He has a goal and six points in 16 games this season while averaging 14:56 of ice time. Nick Cicek, who was called up from the AHL on Thursday, is expected to draw into the lineup.
