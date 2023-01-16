Harrington (upper body) will miss Monday's game against New Jersey, Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now reports.
Harrington was also unavailable for Friday's 7-1 loss to Edmonton. He has a goal and six points in 16 games this season. Nick Cicek, who was called up from the AHL on Thursday, is expected to play in his second straight contest.
