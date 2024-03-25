Emberson (lower body) is not expected to play again this season after head coach David Quinn told reporters Monday, "Probably not with where we're at, but you never know. Stranger things have happened," per Max Miller of The Hockey News.

Emberson has already been out of action for the Sharks' last 12 contests dating back to Feb. 29 versus Anaheim. Before suffering his lower-body injury, the 23-year-old defenseman registered one goal, nine assists and 94 hits while averaging 18:33 of ice time per game over 30 contests. Emberson should be in contention for a spot on the blue line next year and figures to offer some offensive upside.