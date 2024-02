Emberson recorded an assist, three hits, two blocked shots and two PIM in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Predators.

Emberson had gone without a point over the previous four games. He snapped the drought by setting up a Mikael Granlund goal in the third period. Emberson has filled a top-four role this season, racking up 10 points, 28 shots on net, 90 hits, 45 blocked shots and a minus-1 rating over 28 appearances as a rookie.