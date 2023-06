Benoit wasn't given a qualifying offer by the Ducks, which will result in him becoming an unrestricted free agent Saturday, CapFriendly reports.

Benoit had three goals, 10 points, 60 PIM, 216 hits and 128 blocks in 78 outings in 2022-23. He completed a one-year, $750,000 contract and the Ducks would have had to make him a one-year, $787,500 qualifying offer in order to keep his exclusive negotiating rights.