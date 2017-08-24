Play

Simon Despres: Heading overseas

Despres agreed to terms on a contract with HC Slovan Bratislava of the KHL on Thursday.

Despres appeared in just one contest all of last season after suffering a concussion. One has to wonder if NHL clubs were hesitant to give him a look over concerns he might suffer another head injury. Instead the blueliner will head to Europe for the first time in his six-year professional career.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories