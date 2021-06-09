Despres agreed to terms on a one-year contest with German club Eisbaren Berlin, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Despres appeared in just 19 games for the Polar Bears in which he logged three goals and seven helpers. Concerns over his concussion history led, in part, to the blueliner's departure from the NHL but that hasn't stopped him from continuing his career overseas. Selected by the Penguins with the 30th overall pick in the 2009 NHL Draft, Despres generated six goals and 37 assists in 193 NHL games for the Penguins and Ducks.