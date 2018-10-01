Canadiens' Simon Despres: Offered minor-league deal

Despres has been offered an AHL contract by the organization.

While it's better than no contract, a minor-league only deal would not allow Despres to be called up during the season -- although the team could still sign an promote him down the road -- which is likely why the defender is looking into his options. Invited to camp on a tryout, it is a little surprising to see the team not pursue at least a two-way deal for the veteran considering it will be without Shea Weber (knee) or David Schlemko (knee) for Opening Night and beyond.